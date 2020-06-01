BREAKING: Man United agree to extend Ighalo’s loan deal from Chinese club

Manchester United have agreed on a deal to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan until the end of January 2021, pending formal approval.

Ighalo initially joined Manchester United in a Deadline Day move from Shanghai Shenua in January and scored four times in eight appearances in all competitions prior to the suspension of the Premier League.

According to Skysports, his current deal at Shenua runs out in December 2022 and he will be expected to sign a contract offer until the end of 2024 worth £400,000 a week.

Similarly, Ighalo’s agent has confirmed the forward is set to extend his stay at Manchester United for another seven months.

He will now miss the majority of the 2020 Chinese Super League season, which is scheduled to begin in June.

Shanghai’s original stance was that they would only agree to extend his loan if an obligation to buy was incorporated into the deal, with Ighalo likely to cost upwards of £20m.

However, with border restrictions potentially preventing Ighalo from returning to China in time for the new season, Ighalo’s parent club have softened their stance and have allowed him to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Additionally, Ighalo made a personal request to his parent club to extend his time at United, with the boyhood fan keen to finish what he started after netting four goals in eight appearances since joining on deadline day.

