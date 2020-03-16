[BREAKING] Leadership crisis: APC governors in a meeting with Buhari

Governors elected under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are now meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari ostensibly to fashion a way out of the leadership crisis bedeviling the ruling party.

The meeting, which started at 3 pm, is taking place behind closed doors inside the president’s office.

The meeting is also a prelude to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party scheduled for Tuesday.

However, President Buhari is yet to publicly make his stand known over the holding of the meeting, which has polarised the party’s hierarchy.

Details later …