The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) on Thursday confirmed that two people died and many were injured when a Lagos Mass Transit Train belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) rammed into a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme bus conveying workers of the Lagos State Government at Shogunle area of the State.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the cause of the collision was due to reckless driving on the part of the BRT bus driver while trying to beat the train traffic signal before the moving train rammed into the BRT bus.

According to LASEMA, “On arrival of the agency’s response team at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a Viale BRT bus with an unknown registration number and a train was involved in an accident at the above-mentioned address.

“Unfortunately, two adults were confirmed dead and several people were seriously injured.

“The injured victims have been administered first aid treatment by the agency’s medical team (paramedics) and LASAMBUS officials, well stabilized and being transported to trauma center at LASUTH Ikeja for further treatment.

“The agency’s LRT at Cappa alongside LRT at C3, LRU paramedics at C3, Onipanu, Cappa, LASAMBUS officials, Nigeria Police Force, LASTMA, LNSC and Nigerian Army are responders present at the scene of incident.”