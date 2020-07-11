BREAKING: Lagos seals Ikoyi laboratory over illegal COVID tests

Lagos State government on Saturday announced the closure of a laboratory in Ikoyi, where alleged illegal COVID-19 tests were being carried out.
Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, Gboyega Akosile in a twitter post, disclosed that, “Lagos State Ministry of Health through @HEFAMAA_LASG sealed a private lab located on Banana Island, Ikoyi for carrying out #COVID-19 tests without the required government approval.
“The lab; Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre was also situated in a pharmacy.
“Citizens are advised to desist from patronizing Health facilities not accredited by @followlasg for testing or management of #COVID-19 cases as this poses danger to the community and staff of such facilities.
“It is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility. As a public, we implore you not to go for test or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by government. It is dangerous and you might certainly put you at risk.
“@LSMOH will continue to do its best to ensure that health facilities in the State adhere strictly to standards to guarantee the health and wellbeing of Lagosians.
“Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate fully with @followlasg to ensure the safety and health of all even as we strive to contain the spread of the pandemic.”
