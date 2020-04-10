BREAKING: Lagos discharges seven more patients after testing negative to coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced the discharge of seven more patients after testing negative for coronavirus at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

According to the governor, the patients, four males and three females, were discharged after full recovery in the hospital, bringing the number of those who have recovered at the hospital to 46.

The governor said in his twitter handle: “I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility. So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that #SocialDistancing is important and non-negotiable in the war against #COVID19. Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts. Together, a #COVID19 free Lagos is possible.”