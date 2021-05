The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the five-day warning strike in order to attend the meeting summoned by the Federal Government on Thursday.

Recall that NLC entered the third day of its five-day strike on Wednesday.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, confirmed the receipt of the invitation by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.

“We met and agreed we should honour his invitation,” Wabba said.

