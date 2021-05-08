BREAKING: Kidnapped Abia State University student set free

The last student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, remaining in the custody of kidnappers has been released. The student was abducted along with some persons while journeying along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, on Wednesday.

Making the announcement was the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, who tweeted via his handle @GovernorIkpeazu.

He wrote: “It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student who was still in custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road has been freed. I spoke with her and her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it to ensure security of lives and property which remains my number one assignment as Governor and it is one duty I will never take lightly. We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals.

“To God be the glory!”

It will be recalled three ABSU students were on Wednesday night kidnapped along with their co-passengers while on a journey to Okigwe.

Two reportedly escaped while one was left in custody.

