(BREAKING): Kanu to remain in DSS custody as court upholds FG’s stay of execution

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday upheld the Federal Government’s application for stay of execution of the October 13 judgment which set the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, free.

Justice Haruna Tsanammi also ordered that the result of the ruling be forwarded to the Supreme Court within seven day for expeditious hearing.

This means Kanu is expected to remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) pending when the Supreme Court hears the case.



