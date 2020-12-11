BREAKING: Justice Nsofor, 85-year-old Nigerian Ambassador to US, is dead
Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, the 85-year-old Nigerian ambassador to the United States is dead.
Arise News TV reports that he passed away on Thursday in a Maryland hospital.
Though no official statement has been issued, competent sources have confirmed his death.
A retired justice of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, Nsofor assumed office as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States on November 13, 2017.
Born on March 17, 1935, Nsofor was appointed a judge in 1977 and he spent 28 years on the bench, 13 of which were as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA).
At 82 years, he was nominated as a non-career ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.
