BREAKING: Justice Nsofor, 85-year-old Nigerian Ambassador to US, is dead

Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, the 85-year-old Nigerian ambassador to the United States is dead.

Arise News TV reports that he passed away on Thursday in a Maryland hospital.

Though no official statement has been issued, competent sources have confirmed his death.

A retired justice of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, Nsofor assumed office as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States on November 13, 2017.

Born on March 17, 1935, Nsofor was appointed a judge in 1977 and he spent 28 years on the bench, 13 of which were as a Justice of the Court of Appeal (JCA).

At 82 years, he was nominated as a non-career ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.