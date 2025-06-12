[BREAKING] June 12: Tinubu arrives NASS for joint session with lawmakers

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly for a joint session with lawmakers to commemorate Democracy Day, which is officially observed on June 12.

It is in memory of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by the late Chief MKO Abiola, but was annulled by the administration of the Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Tinubu and high-profile personalities are attending the event, including former presiding officers of the National Assembly, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and political party leaders.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance are: Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje; former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Sarki; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Traditional Rulers, members of the Diplomatic Corps, among others.

