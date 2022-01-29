(BREAKING): JAMB to hold UTME from May 6, registration begins on February 12

By Tribune Online

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to hold this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from May 6 to May 16, 2022, it was announced on Saturday afternoon.

In fact, the registration for the UTME and that of Direct Entry will hold simultaneously from February 12 to March 19, 2022 at various centres across the country.

These were disclosed by officials of JAMB during an interactive session with newsmen on Saturday.

According to the examination body, mock registration will hold from February 12 to 26 while mock examination will also hold on April 16, 2022.

Details later…

