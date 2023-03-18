Taoheed Adegbite

Segun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the postponement of Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) around the Lekki area of the state.

Agbaje made the announcement when he addressed reporters at the VGC, corps members deployed as and-hoc staff were hesitant to enter the estate as they alleged that they were held hostage in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to Agbaje, voting materials were set up in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure and could not cast their votes.

The INEC Commissioner explained that he’s in the area alongside his team because the situation was difficult for security agents to contain.

He said, “We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he stated, adding that two other polling units at the estate’s main gate were also affected. “Eight here (in the estate) and two outside,” he noted.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30am to conduct the elections.

“By 08:30am tomorrow (Sunday), we will reconvene here.”

According to him, safety of corps members, INEC staff and voters has been assured by the chairman of the security committee of the estate.

Some of the polling units affected include PU 032,033, 119 -124.