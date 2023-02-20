Israel Arogbonlo

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has finally released 1,500,000 list of Party Agents registered by 18 Political Parties in 176, 974 Polling Units for the 2023 general elections slated for February 25 and March 11, respectively.

The statistics of agents from the prominent parties shows Obi’s LP (Obi) has 134,874 Agents, ADC (Obi) has 96,034, Atiku’s PDP has 176,974 Agents, Tinubu’s APC has 176,974 Agents and other 14 Parties have altogether 1,081,358.

Recall earlier the ADC endorsed Peter Obi as their candidate which makes a sum of 230, 908 agents working for the LP’s presidential candidate.

Breakdown of the accredited agents submitted by political parties below:

Summary of Polling Unit and Collation Centre Agents Submitted by Political Parties for the 2023 General Election#NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/cmr2B4n7F7 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 20, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…





Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…