BREAKING: Imisi emerges Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner

Opeyemi Ayanwale, popularly known as Imisi, has been declared the winner of Season 10 of the Big Brother Naija reality television show, themed ‘10/10’, while Dede emerged as the first runner-up.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Imisi as the winner on Sunday after she secured the highest number of votes in the final week.

She defeated fellow finalists Dede, Koyin, and Sultana to claim the ₦80 million grand prize in the ‘10/10’ edition of the reality show.

A total of 29 housemates participated in the show, which premiered on July 26 and 27, 2025.

Imisi has now become the fourth female housemate to win the show.

She joins the exclusive list of past winners of the reality television show, namely Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba (Laycon), Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney), Ijeoma Josephina Otabor (Phyna), Ilebaye Odiniya, and Kingsley Sule (Kellyrae) of Seasons 1–9, respectively.

Season 10 of the reality show, which ran for 72 days, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who returned as the show’s host for the ninth consecutive time.

