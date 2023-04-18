The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has withdrawn the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde state with immediate effect.

The IGP also ordered that the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa immediately proceed to Adamawa State for election security of the yet-to-be-concluded supplementary governorship poll.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, while addressing pressmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the IGP is committed to a free and fair process.

He said, “The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise election and provide the necessary information and ensure that the process is a success.”

Adejobi also said the IGP has yet to receive any letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa.

In another development, security has been beefed up at the Adamawa State collation centre as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reconvene days for the collation of results.

This is coming about 48 hours the commission suspended the result collation in the state after the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari declared Aisha Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election without figures.