Gunmen has killed eight security personnel, including soldiers, police officers, and members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Imo.

The tragedy, which occurred on Tuesday morning in Umualumaku village, Ehime Mbano Local Government locals, has caused concern in the community.

The assailants ambushed and set fire to the combined security task force team in two security trucks.

They were all burnt alive inside their operational vehicles.

A security operative who did not want to be identified told our correspondent that reinforcement teams had been dispatched to the crime scene with the purpose of apprehending the suspects and retrieving the bodies of the slain security operative.

A community resident who did not want to reveal his identity for security reasons said he observed the security agents a few minutes before they were set on fire.

He said that the community had been thrown into confusion, owing to the development.

When reached, Henry Okoye, the state police spokesperson, confirmed the development but requested more time to investigate the horrific incident.

More details, shortly.





