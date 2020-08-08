BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap Warri North chairman, shoot driver

Fleeing gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Adughe Okorodudu.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred at about 8:25 p.m on Saturday.

Reports say the chairman was kidnapped around Nana College in the heart of Warri metropolis and was whisked away in a black Range Rover.

He was said to be on his way back from a function when he ran into the hoodlums who subsequently launched an attack and whisked him to an unknown destination.

Further reports said his driver, whose whereabouts could not be ascertained, was shot by the gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa and the Command’s image-maker, Onome Onowakpoyeya, did not respond to messages to their phones as of late Saturday.

However, Tribune Online gathered that signals have been sent to all checkpoints across the state to track down the fleeing assailants.

