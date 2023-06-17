Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday afternoon invaded a farm in Uso community, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo state, abducting the Chief Imam of the town, Alhaji Ibrahim Bodunde Oyinlade.

The Islamic cleric was said to be working on his farm when the gun-wielding hoodlums met him on his farm and whisked him away into the forest.

Oyinlade, 67 was said to have left for the farm in the afternoon to check some development on his farm located at Asolo Farm Camp, Uso at around 3 pm.

The kidnappers, however, had contacted the family of the Chief Imam, confirming that the cleric is in their custody.

A family member confirmed that the kidnappers had contacted the family but had yet to demand ransom as of the time of filing in this report.

The state police command did not confirm the abduction but a police officer in the town said they are on the trail of the criminals.

Efforts to reach the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, were not successful.