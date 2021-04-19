Gunmen, on Monday morning, allegedly attacked zone 13 police headquarters Ukpo, in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

They also burnt the cars parked at the premises of the police headquarters.

Tribune Online gathered that the circumstances behind the morning attack were still sketchy.

A police officer on duty at the zonal headquarters showed, through a video, the burning administrative building of the headquarters which was also caused as a result of the incident.

Our Correspondent also learnt from a source who travelled in a shuttle bus through the zone, which is situated along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, confirmed that there was confusion at the place as at that moment.

Attempt to speak with the Zonal PRO, Nkeiruka Nwode, for confirmation proved abortive, as her phone was still switched off at the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Breaking: gunmen attack zone 13 police headquarters, burn cars in Anambra

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Breaking: gunmen attack zone 13 police headquarters, burn cars in Anambra

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…