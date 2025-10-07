BREAKING: Geoffrey Nnaji resigns as Tinubu’s minister

Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, has officially resigned from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, Nnaji resigned from his role following allegations against him.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following some allegations against him.

“President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023. He resigned today in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria.

“Nnaji said he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

“President Tinubu thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours,” the statement reads.

Tribune Online gathered that the former minister has been in the news lately for allegedly forging the certificate he submitted to the government upon his appointment in 2023.

However, Nnaji had, through his spokesman, Dr. Robert Ngwu, at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, denied the allegations, insisting that he bagged a BSc. degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry with second class honours (lower division) in 1985.



The former minister therefore called on the authorities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to release his academic transcript without further delay and stop playing further politics with the vital document, accusing the university of trying to dent his image by issuing two conflicting reports regarding his certificate.



