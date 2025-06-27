BREAKING: Ganduje resigns as APC National Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resigned from his position, multiple sources confirmed on Friday.

Although the party has yet to issue an official statement, a source at the APC national headquarters disclosed that the National Working Committee (NWC) will soon announce an acting chairman to steer the party until a substantive replacement is elected at the APC national convention scheduled for December 2025.

“As of now, most of his personal belongings have been moved from the party’s national secretariat,” the source told PUNCH correspondent, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

When Punch correspondent visited the APC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, groups of party supporters were seen gathered in clusters, discussing the development and awaiting formal confirmation from the NWC.

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, also confirmed Ganduje’s resignation in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“The National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resigned from his position, effective immediately, as confirmed by multiple sources,” Ahmad wrote.

He added that one of the party’s national vice chairmen is expected to assume leadership in an acting capacity pending the December convention.

