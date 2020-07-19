BREAKING: Foreign Affairs Minister Onyeama tests positive for COVID-19
The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Mr Onyeama disclosed his status on his twitter handle, saying after he went for the fourth test, his result came back positive.
He disclosed that he was already on his way to the isolation centre, asking Nigerians to pray for him.
He said:
Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19
— Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) July 19, 2020
Details Later…
