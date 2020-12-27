BREAKING: Fire razes Ketu Plank Market in Lagos

A fire has broken out in the Ketu Plank Market, Lagos State on Sunday destroying goods and shops worth millions of naira.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the incident, but added that the cause of the fire incident is yet unknown.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Emergency responders comprising of LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service have curtailed the raging inferno at Ketu Plank Market on Demurin Street, Ketu, Lagos.

“The cause of the fire incident which reportedly started from one part of the market is yet to be ascertained, however, it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down.”

