There was an outbreak of fire Monday morning, at the Supreme Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigerian Tribune has learnt.

The fire incident, which started at about 8 a.m., it was gathered from the Justices’ Chambers, specifically from chamber 5, on the fourth floor of that angle of the Supreme Court.

As at the time of filing this report, the Supreme Court Fire Service managed to put of the fire and security personnel, including the police were seen ensuring law and order.

Chambers of the Justices are located behind Court rooms of the apex court.

The fire incident, which anonymous sources said started from the Chamber 5 of the court, which is occupied by Justice Mohammed Saulawa, also touched two other offices.

Sources told Nigerian Tribune that the fire incident was a result of electric spark.

The fire, it was gathered destroyed valuable documents and office furnitures in the offices affected on the fourth floor of the Justices’ Chambers.

The Supreme Court is yet to issue any official statement on the incident as the Director of information of the court, Dr. Festus Akande was not available for comment.

… Details later

