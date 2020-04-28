BREAKING: Fintiri confirms doctor as second COVID-19 case in Adamawa

The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has just announced the second COVID-19 case in the state.

He stated that the total number of victims has risen in the state to two at the moment.

According to him, the victim is a medical doctor working in Mubi, Northern Senatorial District and was never in any way connected to the first index case.

Fintiri reiterated that wearing of the facemask is now compulsory in the entire state.

He, however, warned there should be no moving in or out of Mubi from all parts of the state.