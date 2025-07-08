BREAKING: FG pegs admission age for tertiary institutions at 16

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially set the minimum admission age for entry into the nation’s tertiary institutions at 16 years old.

The minimum admission age directive was announced by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on Tuesday during the ongoing Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Abuja.

Alausa emphatically stated that this age requirement is “not negotiable.”

He also issued a stern warning that any admission conducted outside of the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) would be deemed illegal, and those found to be involved in such fraudulent admissions, including heads of institutions, would face prosecution.

This announcement solidifies a stance that has seen some back-and-forth discussions in the past.

There had been previous reports and debates about setting the minimum age at 18, but it appears the government has now firmly settled on 16.

Details later…

