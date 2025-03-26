BREAKING: FG pays Corps members N77,000 monthly allowance

The Federal Government has officially commenced payment of N77,000 monthly allowance to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

The announcement of a pay increase by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which earlier brought relief and excitement among corps members nationwide, was met with disappointment following delays in implementation of the new allowance.

For almost six months after the announcement in September 2024, serving corps members were paid the previous N33,000 allowance introduced in 2020 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Confirming the development to Tribune Online, a serving corps member in Kwara State, simply identified as Adepoju, said the scheme has commenced N77,000, describing the increase as “long overdue.”

He opined that the payment is possibly being disbursed in batches, noting that while some corps members had already received theirs, others were still anxiously waiting.

Also, Nigerians on social media, have begun reacting to the development which came following an assurance from the Minister of Youths that the federal government would pay backlog of the N77,000 allowance.

A Twitter user, @ToluDaniel10, expressed his thoughts, writing:

“NYSC is finally paying 77k to corps members 👏🏽. If you have this girl’s DM, go say a big thank you. I bet the government wouldn’t have listened to you if not for her.”

Another user, @fimlex2, wondered why the space was still quite compared to when the scheme failed, tweeting:

“NYSC don pay corpers 77k now, see as everywhere just quiet.”

Similarly, @jess_odii confirmed the update:

“NYSC has finally started the 77k payment today.”

For @dreyymo, the news called for celebration, sharing the development with excitement emoji:

“NYSC don pay 77k oooo💃💃💃 I feel good 💐❤.”

Meanwhile, this increment aligns with the new minimum wage adjustments advocated by labour unions and the government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE