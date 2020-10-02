BREAKING: FG orders full reopening of schools October 12

THE Federal Government on Friday ordered the full reopening of schools at all levels nationwide for academic activities from 12th October 2020.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who announced this at a news conference in Abuja, said the decision was reached after due consultations with stakeholders and Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Federal Government had ordered the closure of schools nationwide in March 2020 following the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamu said with the level of preparations put in place to test ad flattening of the infection curve, the government has come to the conclusion that the earlier decision was reviewed to allow reopening of schools at all levels.

Details coming…

