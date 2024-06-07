The Federal Government has increased its offer of a new national minimum wage from ₦60,000 to N62,000.

The organised labour, on the other hand, has also reduced its demand from ₦494,000 to ₦250,000.

Already the Tripartite Committee on New National Minimum Wage has adjourned as there was no consensus at the meeting.

The organised private sector, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, also backed the government offer of ₦62,000.