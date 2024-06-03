In a surprising turn of events, the Federal Government of Nigeria has agreed to increase the minimum wage beyond the initially proposed N60,000.

This decision, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, was reached during a meeting between government officials and labour leaders on Monday night in Abuja, aimed at resolving the dispute over the national minimum wage and ending the nationwide strike.

The meeting resulted in the following resolutions:

– President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has committed to a national minimum wage higher than N60,000.

– The Tripartite Committee will meet daily for the next week to negotiate an agreeable national minimum wage.

– Labour leaders have agreed to convene an urgent meeting to consider the President’s commitment.

– No worker will be victimised for participating in the industrial action.

The organised labour has not yet responded to the development at the time of filing this report.

