BREAKING: FG lifts ban on international basketball 

Addressing the media in Abuja on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, said intervention by concerned stakeholders, former Nigerian international basketball players and well-meaning Nigerians to seek solutions to the issues triggered the decision.

The Federal Government has announced the reinstatement of Nigeria into international basketball following a letter of appeal dated June 17, 2022, from the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board signed by Musa Kida and addressed to the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

