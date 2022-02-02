(BREAKING): Federal varsity Gusau staff, ASUU Chairman’s families kidnapped in Zamfara

In Zamfara State, suspected armed bandits on the ravage invaded the residence of the chairman academic staff union of universities (ASUU) Federal University Gusau, Malam Abdurrahman Adamu, abducted five of his family members and a staff of the bursary department of the university in the state.

A family source told Tribune Online that the ASUU chairman has managed to escaped through the exit of his residence after he noticed the invasion of the bandits at the premises.

“We alleged that the armed bandits were on a mission to abduct the ASUU chairman where he managed to escape and they succeeded in abducting five of his family members”.

It was gathered that the incidence happened at the his Damba quarters on Tuesday night in the State.

When contacted, the information officer of the federal university Gusau, Mallam Umar Usman confirmed the happenings, added that 5 family members of the Chairman was abducted and a staff with bursary Department was also kidnapped during the incident.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…