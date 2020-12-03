[BREAKING] Extradition: Maina arrives Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team has arrived in Nigeria, after his extradition from the Niger Republic.

Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested on 30th November, this year through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

The Nigeria Police High Command on Tuesday said that it was perfecting the extradition processes of the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina, who was arrested in Niamey, Niger Republic to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

Maina had earlier been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for offences bordering on Procurement Fraud and Obtaining by False Pretence.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…