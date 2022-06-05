BREAKING: Explosion rocks church as many feared dead during service in Ondo

Some gunmen on Sunday morning attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, headquaters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing over 50 members of the congregation, during the church service.

It was gathered that no fewer than 50 corpses have been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the Federal Medical Center, Owo, for medical attention.

According to a source, who explained that some gunmen invaded the church during service, and opened fire on the members of the church, killing no fewer than 50 people.

He explained that the congregation were caught unaware saying the casualty might be more as some worshippers who were taken to the hospital have gave up.

He added that the gunmen also used some explosives within the compound of the church but said most of the people were hit with gunshots.

The perpetrators were said to have fled the scene immediately they carried out the killing, leaving many people dead.





Some dead bodies were seen soaked with blood in the church in a video obtained by Tribune Online.

A nurse at Owo who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said no enough medical personnel on ground and duty to attend to the casualties at the emergency unit of the hospital while some.of the casualties have been taken to private hospital.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…