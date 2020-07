BREAKING: Explosion rocks Afriogun Road in Lagos

There was an explosion at Afariogun Road, Ajao Estate in Lagos at about 7:46 pm on Tuesday.

Tribune Online gathered that the whole building came up with flames.

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission…

The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America…

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has maintained that he acted within the presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria…

In the course of last week, both Chambers of the National Assembly took up the issue of failing security across the land. Whilst the Senate asked that the service chiefs be sacked, the House of Representatives interacted with the security agencies. It is now clear to all and sundry, at least from the comments and contributions…

While flights across Africa have grounded to a halt and many nations have shut their borders to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, one American agency has ignored directives to stop cross-border travel…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has voiced its strong opposition to the six per cent stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreement in the country; and rejected the new policy by the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service…

Move by the Senate to investigate the allegation that certain lawmakers used their position to influence contract awards to themselves and their cronies might be dead on arrival. The Senate while considering the report of its ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged financial recklessness by the Interim Management…

Alayeluwa Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II was born on January 1, 1930 to the great Ogboru Ruling House, Ilare, Ile-Ife. Prince Okunade Sijuwade, as he was then called, started his elementary education at Igbein School Abeokuta, an institution owned by the CMS mission authority, there he lived with his brothers…

LAST week, during a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Federal Government approved the establishment of a N75bn Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). Speaking on the initiative, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, disclosed that the "youth bank" was meant to support…