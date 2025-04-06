Ex-Oyo Governor Olunloyo,
BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Olunloyo, dies at 90

Soji Ajibola

Former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Omololu Olunloyo, has passed away at the age of 90 years.

The nonagenarian, who was also Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, died in the early hours of Sunday.

Olunkoyo’s death was confirmed in a statement signed by a former Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, Barrister Oladapo Ogunwusi 

The statement reads, “With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday. 

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Dr. Olunloyo, was the first Rector, Ibadan Polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic, among other notable appointments. His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates, even as we come to grip with this devastating event. 

“The Olunloyo family will appreciate the understanding of the press and the public as they commence efforts to give him a befitting burial.”

Details later…

