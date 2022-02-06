BREAKING: Emir of Jama’are is dead 

The Emir of Jama’are in Bauchi State, Alh. Muhammadu Wabi III is dead.

A source within the Emir’s Palace in Jama’are told our correspondent that the Emir passed on in the early hours of Sunday, 6th February 2022 after a prolonged illness that had kept him away from public view for years.

The source added that the late Emir had been sick for a few years now and had gone for treatment outside the shores of the country before it was decided to just allow him to remain at home.

Another source in the Palace confirmed the death of the Emir saying, “It is true that the Emir of Jama’are is no more, he died in the early hours of Sunday. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljanat Firdaus.”

His Royal Highness Alh. (Dr) Ahmad Muhammad Wabi lll (OON) was born in 1938 at the Royal household of Jama’are.

He acquired his Islamic education inside the Royal Palace of his father, Alh. Muhammad Wabi ll, who was the 7th Emir of Jama’are.

His father was an Islamic scholar with many students who are learning Arabic studies. Ahmad was sent to the only elementary School in Jamaare where he obtained his western education in the Emirate from 1948 to 1952.

At a tender age, He could read and write in Arabic, Hausa and English languages. Fulfulde is already his mother tongue.

He was later appointed Native Authority (N. A) livestock Assistant from 1956-1962 and storekeeper from 1962 to 1964.

Ahmad was appointed as the 9th Emir of Jama’are on the 11th May 1971 as a second class emir. He was formally given a staff of office by the then Military Governor of the defunct North-Eastern state, late Brig. Musa Usman.

The emir was the longest-serving Emir in the history of Bauchi State. He spent 52 years on the throne as the Emir of Jama’are before his death.

