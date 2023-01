BREAKING: Emir of Dutse dies at 78

The Emir of Dutse, Dr Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, is dead.

The family source revealed that the emir died after a brief illness at Abuja hospital.

Born in 1945 at Yargaba village in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, the monarch died at 78 years.

He was a first-class traditional ruler (Emir) of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State in the North Western part of Nigeria.

Details later.