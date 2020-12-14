BREAKING: Electoral College formally elects Joe Biden US president

The US Electoral College, on Monday, formally elected Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, the next president of the United States of America, defeating President Donald Trump.

At the election held at all the states in the country, Biden had 302 votes while Trump had 232 votes. He clinched the Electoral College victory with California’s 55 votes

Biden had last month also defeated Trump in the popular votes.

With this, the coast is now clear for Biden to become the 46th president of the United States.

