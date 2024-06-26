Former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai has filed a lawsuit against the Kaduna State House of Assembly over allegations of corruption.

El-Rufai is challenging a report by the Assembly’s committee, which accused his administration of embezzling ₦432 billion and leaving the state with significant debt liabilities.

The former governor argues that the committee did not provide him with a fair hearing and is seeking a declaration that the report is null and void.

El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, has dismissed the allegations as “scandalous” and affirmed the integrity of El-Rufai’s government.

The lawsuit is the latest development in a probe launched by the Kaduna Assembly into the finances of El-Rufai’s administration.

The Assembly’s committee has recommended that El-Rufai and some members of his cabinet be investigated and prosecuted for alleged abuse of office, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

