BREAKING: El-Rufai signs into law penal code recommending castration of child rapists

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on Wednesday signed into law the state Penal Code 2020 which recommends stiff penalties including castration for those who rape children in the state upon conviction.

According to a statement on the Twitter handle of the governor @GovKaduna, any male found to have raped a child will henceforth be castrated while female convicts will undergo “bilateral salpingectomy.”

According to the statement: Malam Nasir @elrufai has signed the Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020 which provides stiff penalties upon conviction for the rape of a child, including surgical castration for male convicts and bilateral salpingectomy for female convicts.”

Details later……

