(BREAKING) Eid el-Fitr celebration: FCTA bans prayers at National Mosque

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Tuesday, banned Eid prayers at the National Eid praying ground on Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, Airport Road, Abuja, with a view to curtailing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

He, therefore, advised all worshippers to hold Eid prayers outdoors within the premises of their neighbourhood Juma’at mosques.

A statement authorised by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the minister said the indoor worships are to be limited to less than 50per cent of installed capacity

According to the statement: “On Monday, May 10, 2021, the FCT minister, Malam Bello chaired a meeting of the FCTA and a delegation from the FCT League of Imams initiative led by its Chairman, Imam (Dr) Tajudeen M.B. Adigun to discuss the modalities of holding Eid prayers for the upcoming Eid el-Fitr celebrations.

“At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the FCT League of Imams Initiative, Dr Tajudeen Mohammed Bello Adigun, speaking on behalf of the League, said “In Islam, you listen to experts, those who are specialists and those who have actually discussed with us are experts in the field of medical sciences. In Islam, you also abide by the commands of leadership.

“Based on this and what we are convinced of, we urge Muslim Ummah to also respect this stand of the administration of the FCT by observing our Eid prayers within our localities,” the statement signed by Ogunleye added.

The minister, therefore, admonished religious authorities to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting places of worship, while all non-pharmaceutical intervention protocols of facial coverings, physical distancing and hand washing are to be observed.

