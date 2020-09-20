With the announcement of the Ovia South West Local Government results at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday, all the 18 local government in Edo State have now been announced.

Thirteen results were initially announced on Sunday morning, three more were announced later and by 1.00 p.m, one was announced while the last was announced at 2.00 p.m.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the frontrunners in the election and below are their performances in all the local governments.

1 Igueben LG

APC 5199, PDP 7870

2. Oredo LG

APC 18,365, PDP 43,498

3. Esan North East LG

APC 6,556, PDP 13,579

4. Esan West LG

APC 7,189, PDP 17,434

5. Etsako West LG

APC 26,140, PDP 17,959

6. Esan Central LG

APC 6,719, PDP 10,694

7. Ikpoba Okha LG

APC 18,218, PDP 41,030

8. Egor LG

APC 10,202, PDP 27,621

9. Uhunmwonde LG

APC 5,972, PDP 10,022

10. Owan East LG

APC 19,295, PDP 14,762

11. Owan West LG

APC 11,193, PDP 11,485

12. Ovia North East LG

APC 9,907, PDP 16,987

13. Esan South East LG

APC 9,237, PDP 10,563

14 Akoko Edo LG

APC 22,963, PDP 20,101

15. Etsako East LG

APC 17,011, PDP 10,668

16. Etsako Central LG

APC 8,358, PDP 7,478

17. Orhionmwho LG

APC 10,458, PDP 13,445

18. Ovia South West LG

APC 10,636, PDP 12,659

