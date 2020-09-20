With the announcement of the Ovia South West Local Government results at 2.00 p.m. on Sunday, all the 18 local government in Edo State have now been announced.
Thirteen results were initially announced on Sunday morning, three more were announced later and by 1.00 p.m, one was announced while the last was announced at 2.00 p.m.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the frontrunners in the election and below are their performances in all the local governments.
1 Igueben LG
APC 5199, PDP 7870
2. Oredo LG
APC 18,365, PDP 43,498
3. Esan North East LG
APC 6,556, PDP 13,579
4. Esan West LG
APC 7,189, PDP 17,434
5. Etsako West LG
APC 26,140, PDP 17,959
6. Esan Central LG
APC 6,719, PDP 10,694
7. Ikpoba Okha LG
APC 18,218, PDP 41,030
8. Egor LG
APC 10,202, PDP 27,621
9. Uhunmwonde LG
APC 5,972, PDP 10,022
10. Owan East LG
APC 19,295, PDP 14,762
11. Owan West LG
APC 11,193, PDP 11,485
12. Ovia North East LG
APC 9,907, PDP 16,987
13. Esan South East LG
APC 9,237, PDP 10,563
14 Akoko Edo LG
APC 22,963, PDP 20,101
15. Etsako East LG
APC 17,011, PDP 10,668
16. Etsako Central LG
APC 8,358, PDP 7,478
17. Orhionmwho LG
APC 10,458, PDP 13,445
18. Ovia South West LG
APC 10,636, PDP 12,659
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months
The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…
Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts
Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…
Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide
The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com