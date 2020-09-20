[BREAKING] Edo election: 860 result sheets yet to be submitted

As of 1.00 am on Sunday, there are 860 results from the Edo State election held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 that are yet to be submitted.

This is according to official results posted on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result portal.

So far, a total of 1,767 result sheets have been submitted and uploaded to the INEC result portal.

A total of 2,627 results are being expected.

The results received so far show the two major parties, PDP and APC winning in different polling units across local governments in the state.

Sources on ground say that collating is yet to start at the INEC state collation centre in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

