BREAKING: Edo 2020 Sports Festival postponed

President Mohammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

According to Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare, “Following the briefing of Mr President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date.

The fiesta is scheduled for this weekend March 22 to April 1, 2020.

Details soon…