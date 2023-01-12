BREAKING: DSS arrests Doyin Okupe in Lagos

Former Director General of the Labour Party (LP), Presidential Campaign, Doyin Okupe, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Servcie (DSS) in Lagos on Thursday.

Recall that Okupe resigned from his post as the head of the Peter Obi campaign.

It was gathered that he was picked up at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Mohammed Airport while trying to board an international flight to London.

A terse statement issued on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: :Doyin Okupe was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. He has long been handed over to the Commisson which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic.”

Okupe resigned from his post following his conviction by the court for illegally collection of money from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) under the previous administration.