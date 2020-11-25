BREAKING: Diego Maradona dies at 60

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to reports in his native Argentina.

According to Daily Mail, the football legend had a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain. 

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career. 

He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions for his brilliant skills. 

Details later…

 

