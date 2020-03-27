BREAKING: Davido’s wife, Chioma, tests positive for coronavirus

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, also known as, Davido, has announced that his fiancee, Chioma, has tested positive for coronavirus. Chioma, according to Davido, recently returned from the United Kingdom with their baby.

The singer shared this on his Instagram page on Friday evening.

“I came back recently from America after cancelling the tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby.

“We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’sresults came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby.

“We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days.”

“I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus!”

