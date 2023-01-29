[BREAKING] Currency swap: Emefiele in Daura to meet Buhari

Amid agitation for the extension of Tuesday’s deadline for swapping of old Naira notes for the redesigned ones, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has arrived Duara, Katsina State, for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President has been in his country home since arriving last Wednesday for the commissioning of projects executed by the Governor Aminu Masari administration.

The apex bank governor was scheduled to meet with the president in his private residence at 11am.

With the deadline less than 48 hours away, it was not immediately clear what he may proposed to the president during the visit.

However, Emefiele is expected to obtain President Buhari’s approval for the CBN’s next line of action.

More details to come soon.