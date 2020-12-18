[BREAKING] Covid-19: Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto goes into isolation

By Paul Omorogbe
Tambuwal commends Buhari's position, Hospitals, Sokoto, Tambuwal, Sokoto NUJ, coronavirus, sokoto, Tambuwal
Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has gone into isolation after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made on Friday via the governor’s Twitter handle, @AWTambuwal.

The governor tweeted: “Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor.”

