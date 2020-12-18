[BREAKING] Covid-19: Governor Tambuwal of Sokoto goes into isolation
Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has gone into isolation after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
The announcement was made on Friday via the governor’s Twitter handle, @AWTambuwal.
The governor tweeted: “Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor.”
Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor.
— Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) December 18, 2020
